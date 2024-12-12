Kumawood Actor Oboy Siki Insists He Will Die in 2024

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has reiterated his belief that he will die in 2024, maintaining that it is the will of the Lord.

At the start of the year, Oboy Siki publicly declared that he would pass away in 2024, explaining that God had destined him to move on to another land to continue his work. To mark his birthday, the actor even celebrated in a cemetery, symbolically preparing himself for the journey to join the deceased.

In a recent interview, just days before the year ends, Oboy Siki stood by his statement, emphasizing that his death is inevitable.

“I will die this year. It is the will of the Lord, and nothing can be done about it. I don’t want anyone to come and say he cursed me or something that is why I died. My death is the will of the Lord and no man can do anything about it,” he said firmly.

While his comments may be unsettling to some, Oboy Siki seems at peace with his fate, expressing unwavering belief in God’s plan.