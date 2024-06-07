Kumawood’s Past: Director Frank Fiifi Gharbin Reveals Industry Insights from Agya Koo’s Era

Renowned director Frank Fiifi Gharbin, a prominent figure in Ghana’s film industry, particularly within the Kumawood sector, recently shared intriguing details about the industry’s dynamics during the peak of Agya Koo’s career.

In an interview with Ruthy from SeanCity TV, Frank Fiifi Gharbin disclosed that during Agya Koo’s heyday, numerous Kumawood producers would visit his residence to personally prepare fufu. This unconventional approach was a strategic endeavor to curry favor with Agya Koo and secure his participation in their productions.

Agya Koo’s immense popularity made him a coveted actor, with his presence often translating to instant success for films. Consequently, producers were willing to undertake such gestures, including pounding fufu, to ensure his involvement in their projects.