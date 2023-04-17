Kumawu by-election comes off on May 23

There will be a by-election in the Kumawu constituency on Tuesday, 23 May 2023, the Electoral Commission has announced.

The seat became vacant following the death of MP Philip Basoah.

The EC said in a statement on Monday, 17 April 2023, that nominations will be received at the Setwere Kumawu District Office of the Commission from 2 May 2023 to 5 May 2023 between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day.

