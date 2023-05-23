Kumawu by-election: Is the passing of late MP a misfortune or blessing?

Earthmoving equipment could be seen on portions of the Juaben-Effiduase-Asokore-Kumawu stretch as the convoy of the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako Atta, drove to Kumawu on April 12, this year.

Projects

Workers of Joshob Construction Limited, arguably one of the best road contractors who have been fixing most roads in the Ashanti Region in the last six years appeared to be expanding the road from a layman’s point of view.

As the convoy approached the Kumawu township, one could see more of the equipment of the construction firm putting the road in shape as if they were running against time to meet a deadline.

The convoy went straight to the Palace of the Paramount Chief, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua who was seated together with his elders in anticipation of the Minister’s visit.

His mission was simple – to officially inform the Chiefs that work on the Kumawu roads had started and seek their permission visit the project sites.

“It is regrettable that Philip Basoah did not live to see the commencement of work on Kumawu roads, despite being involved in plans to cut sod for the project,” Mr. Amoako Atta told the chiefs.

He promised them a speedy completion of work to bring relief to the people of Kumawu and its environs before proceeding to perform his official duties.

Three weeks later, Mr Amoako Atta was back in Kumawu to inspect the progress of work and true to his words, the internal roads of the entire Kumawu township had been asphalted.

Work on the main road was also progressing steadily to the amazement of those who were part of the first trip, with the volume of work done in a spate of three weeks simply unimaginable.

Media Briefing

The Minister, in a press briefing, said construction of the Kumawu roads had nothing to do with the impending by-election, and that procurement for the project had been made long before the demise of the MP.

Granted that plans were underway to fix the roads before the tragic passing of the MP, the big question is if it would have been done with the speed of lighting without any by-election.

Kumawu having become the entre of political activities for the past one month has also benefited the local economy immensely.

The area has seen thousands of visitors especially political party activists and other stakeholders in connection with either the funeral of the MP or the by-election.

Businesses

Hotels and guest houses in Kumawu and the adjoining towns have all been booked ahead of the by-election with food vendors and other businesses cashing in on the bumper sales as more people patronise their foods and services.

The tragic passing of the late MP may has come as a big blow to the people, but attracting the attention of the entire country including big shots of the two leading political parties in Ghana comes with a lot of benefits.

With all the good things that the people in the Kumawu Constituency have enjoyed since the demise of their MP, can they be described as winners or losers of the unfortunate incident?