Kumawu in state of shock, anxiety over Death of Basoah

The sudden death of Mr Philip Basoah, Member of Parliament for Kumawu, has not only come as a shock, but also thrown the people in the area into a state of anxiety and uneasy calm.

While many of the constituents are painfully mourning the unexpected departure of the young and energetic MP, others are pointing accusing fingers on his political opponents for the cause of his death.

Though there had not been any open hostility and blames after the announcement of the sudden demise of Mr Basoah, there are political undercurrents in the circles of party members about the possible spiritual cause of his death.

Already, there are huge political turmoil in the NPP in the constituency and this has led to the creation of several factions within the party.

There is a Basoah faction, Samuel Addai Agyekum, who is the District Chief Executive, also has a faction and another faction belonging to Mr Kwaku Duah, who stood as an independent candidate in the 2020 general elections.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the party office at Kumawu on Wednesday morning, the office was opened but there was no sign of any activity, neither was there any red banner indicating the death of the MP.

However, many people were seen trooping to the family house of the late MP to commiserate with them.

The death of Mr Basoah, 54, which was confirmed by the Majority Chief Whip, Mr Frank Annor Dompreh, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, left most Ghanaians worried and unanswered questions.

Mr Emmanuel Kodua, a native of Kumawu-Woraso told the GNA that he was really surprised when he heard the shocking news on Tuesday morning.

“To be frank, I didn’t know the man was not well, so, I asked my friend, how come he is dead.”

He said death was the last thing he imagined for the late MP.

Mr Kodua said the passing-on of the MP, had broken many hearts, adding that it would be difficult for them to come to terms with the situation.

Wofa Kwasi Yeboah said it was disturbing that a sitting MP would die at this crucial moment.

He said, “as we speak there is no happiness in this town, we are sad as at now.”

He told the GNA that he had gone to pay tribute to the family the previous day and the family was not taking things easy.

Madam Mary Gyebi said the situation was a very difficult one for the whole township.

Nana Agyeman Prempeh, Kumawu constituency chairman of the NPP told the GNA at the time of the visit that, the leadership of the party was going to the family house of the late MP to commiserate with them.