Kumawu MP Honours Educators at 2025 Teachers Awards

The 2025 Kumawu MP’s Teachers Awards was held on Monday, 17th February 2025, to celebrate outstanding contributions to education in the Kumawu Constituency.

The ceremony recognized exceptional educators with various prizes, including refrigerators, motorbikes, new TV sets, cash rewards, and certificates of recognition.

During his speech, the Kumawu MP, Hon Enerst Kumi underscored the vital role teachers play in nation-building, commending their dedication, patience, and sacrifices in shaping the future of children.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to advancing education in the constituency, outlining a vision of progress, innovation, and empowerment.

This vision prioritizes the strategic integration of technology, ensuring teachers, students, and schools are equipped with essential digital tools.

The MP extended heartfelt congratulations to all honorees, both teaching and non-teaching staff, for their dedication to education. He also expressed gratitude to the esteemed dignitaries who attended the event, including Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua II (Kumawumanhene), represented by Nana Akwasi Agyekumhene, Mr. Kwame Oduro Owusu (District Director of Education), and Dr. William Kwame Amankra Appiah (Ashanti Regional Director of Education), represented by Mr. Henry Osei Boateng.

Additionally, he acknowledged the presence of clergy members, heads of security services, and other distinguished guests.

The ceremony was widely hailed as a resounding success, further solidifying the MP’s commitment to enhancing education and fostering development in the Kumawu Constituency.