Kumchacha Alleges Akufo-Addo Recommended Menzgold Investment

Prophet Nicholas Osei, widely known as Kumchacha and founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, has claimed that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo personally advised him to invest in the gold dealership firm Menzgold, which was later shut down by regulatory authorities.

In a recent interview with Adom FM, Kumchacha stated that he had developed a cordial relationship with the former president, visiting him on three occasions. According to the cleric, the investment discussion took place during one of these meetings.

“The former president [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] was my good friend. I visited him 3 times. When I spoke to him about investing my money, he advised that I invest with Menzgold,” Kumchacha said during the interview.

Menzgold was ordered to cease operations in 2018 by the Securities and Exchange Commission after it was found to be operating without the required licenses. The closure triggered widespread financial losses for many Ghanaians who had invested with the company, with several victims still seeking restitution.

Kumchacha’s revelation adds another layer to the long-running controversy surrounding Menzgold’s collapse, as public interest remains high regarding the circumstances that led to the company’s rise and eventual shutdown.

The allegation also highlights the enduring impact of the Menzgold saga, which continues to surface in public discourse years after the company’s operations were halted.