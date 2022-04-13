Kuntanasehene Celebrates Maiden Adaekese On Easter Sunday

The Kuntanase Traditional Council under the distinguished auspices of Barima Ogyeabour Amankwaah Adunan II, the paramount Chief of the area will hold its maiden Adaekese on Easter Sunday,17th April, 2022.

The theme for the event is “TRADITIONAL LEADERSHIP-A TOOL FOR NATION BUILDING”.

There will also be fundraising in aid of Barima Ogyeabour Amankwaah Adunan’s Palace project.

The event will be held at Omanhene’s Palace project site opposite Bosomtwe Rural bank at Kuntanase, the district capital of Bosomtwe.

DETAILS:

This portal has learnt that the week-long programme will kick-off with a launch of a football gala (inter community) on Monday 11th April, 2022.

The Football gala will continue on Tuesday at Kuntanase School Park.

On Wednesday 13th April, 2022 there will be inter-community school debate/quiz at St. George SHS in the morning and Face of Bosomtwe (beauty pageant) at the school park in the evening.

On Thursday,14th April, 2022, there will be Fetish display at the school park in the morning and Street carnival (Candle night) on the principal streets of Kuntanase in the evening.

OTHER ACTIVITIES:

Then on Friday,15th April,2022 the final football gala off at the school park and inter-denominational church service slated for the evening

There will also be a clean-up exercise on the principal streets of Kuntanase which will be followed by a health screening exercise on Saturday, the 16th of April, 2022.

The program will be climaxed on Sunday 17th April, 2022 with cultural procession, stool house (private event), Adaekese/Fundraising at the school park.



By Michael Ofosu-Afriyie, Kumasi.