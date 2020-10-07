Sensational Afro-pop artiste Kurl Songx is set for a return with a fresh banger titled “SnapChat” featuring award-winning rapper, Medikal.

The single set to be released on Friday, October 9, has got fans talking considering the vocal prowess of Kurl Songx who won season five of the MTN Hitmaker.

Signed onto the Black Eagle Record Label, Kurl Songx who is undoubtedly one of the fastest rising stars is set to stun music fans with a banger to keep our feet wobbling ahead of the Christmas festive season.

The upcoming single produced by Chensee Beatz talks about a love story involving Kurl Songx in which he made proposals to his girlfriend with fascinating lyrics, with Medikal adding spice to the song with ruthless rapping skills.

The video of the upcoming single to be released on October 23, is sponsored by textile giants, GTP.

The yet to be released video seeks to promote Africa and Ghana made prints and products to trigger attitudinal change among the populace with the hashtag #ChangeYourClothingChallenge.

Kurl Songx since his debut a few years ago has many hit singles to credit including “Feeling”, “Jennifer Lomotey”, “Whistle”, among others.