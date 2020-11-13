Ghanaian Afrobeats star Kurl Songx has announced the release of his upcoming Extended Play (EP) album titled “Kurls Mood”.

The sensational musician would release an EP together with Viyaa and Boomski World all signed under Black Eagle Entertainment.

Discussing his upcoming EP at listening party in Accra, the “Snapchat” hitmaker said that music-loving fans would experience his versatility in this album.

“I want to say thanks to my new management for supporting as well my fans who keep believing in me.

“The upcoming EP would surprise them a bit considering the different genres and I want them to watch out for it in the coming days,” he said.

Viyaa and Boomski on the other hand did thrill audiences with a glimpse of their unique stagecraft and are certainly superstars in the making.

The cover artwork and track-listing for the upcoming EP of all three artistes would be announced soon as well as the release date.

The listening party was graced by some top showbiz players including Epixode, Koka, Kweku Darlington, Ajeezay, Zionfelix, among others.