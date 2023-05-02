Kurrency Boxing Management Signs Three Pugilists From Bronx Gym

Monday May 1st, 2023 will always be remembered by three boxers of the Bronx Boxing Gym for being lucky to be signed by the Kurrency Boxing Management.

Super Featherweight, Daniel Quaye aka High Tension, Stephen Cofie and Issifu Illiasu Sulley were signed on by Mr. Bright Aboagye at a colorful and impressive ceremony at the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town.

Mr. Aboagye who is also owner of Gold Mart said he had been in boxing for over ten years, but now wants to be in the limelight, get involved in management and lead to produce more champions.

Speaking to the media at the signing ceremony, he said the head coach of Bronx Gym invited him to the training camp and he identified the courage, resilience, discipline and hunger in the young boxers who are determined to become world champions.

Coach Carl Lokko said it is very difficult for a potential good boxer not to have a manager or support, because he needs to be encouraged and motivated to keep on training and waiting for the opportunity to realize his dream.

He was happy that Bronx Gym products are winning Championship title Belts as on Sunday, Daniel Gorsh retained his National Super Bantamweight Title, Joshua Tetteh Laryea became the new West African Super Welterweight Champion and John Laryea the Expensive Boxer became a two times WBO Africa Featherweight Champion. Good old Kpakpo Allotey was also on track to winning ways.

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Hon. Alfred Nii Ashie Kotey who witnessed the signing advised the newly signed boxers to be disciplined, and respect their coaches if they want to reach far in the game.

He noted that one of the secrets to greatness is humility and urged them to take training very serious.

Spiritual leader, Numo Klan who graced the occasion thanked God for the lives of the boxers and prayed that they are protected and groomed to become champions.