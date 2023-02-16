Kurt Okraku shouldn’t take criticisms personal -Oti Adjei

Ace sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei has advised GFA president Kurt Okraku not to take the barrage of criticisms from football enthusiasts and pundits personal but rather see it as an avenue to do more to succeed .

His comment comes in the wake the various National teams inability to perform well at major international events undert Kurt Okraku’s administration. The Black stars after their abysmal performance at the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon once again failed to progress from their group at last year’s world cup in Qarar with the recent one being the black galaxies also failing qualify to the finals of the chan tournament in Algeria after losing to Niger. .

He again came under criticisms for interfering with player selection some the senior national team.

But speaking on Untoldstories TV GH, the General manager incharge of news at Media General, Michael Oti Adjei believes Kurt Okraku should take most of these criticisms in good fate and work hard to put his critics wrong

“I will urge Kurt not to take the criticisms personal because sometimes I get the feeling it really gets to him because he is a passionate man who always wants to get it done and done well”.

“Some of the criticisms has made him look like a man who has set out to enrich himself but that’s not the Kurt I have known years back at journalism school and he really cares about Ghana football”

“He’s done amazing things with the late Alhaji Bimbo at Mamobi Youth and people don’t talk about ,Dreams FC and all these are testimonies of a man who wants to always get it right ”

“But my plea to him is not to allow the intensity of the pressure to erode a lot of the beautiful and amazing things he’s done “he told Untoldstories TV GH