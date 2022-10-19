Kurt Okraku urged to make Ghana proud

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), has urged Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to make Ghana proud as President of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B.

Mr. Kurt Okraku was elected President of WAFU Zone B last Saturday following his great leadership in serving the remaining term of former President Djibrilla Hima Hamidou of Niger who stepped down in May 2021.

According to Mr. Ussif, the GFA President showed a level of commitment and dedication when he was tasked to continue the tenure of the former President which led to his re-election.

“This is a big achievement for all of us as far as football is concerned and also our sports industry,” he added.

Mr. Ussif wished the newly elected WAFU President well as he sought to serve the people of Africa in the next four years.

Mr. Okraku outlined his successes in the last 12 months as President of the sub-region, noting that it was challenging, but through the efforts of his able members and Ghanaians, he was able to do exploits.

“Whenever you have an opportunity to serve, you should see this as a blessing and a big opportunity to continue the story of our predecessors,” he said.

He stated that his position as the WAFU President was an opportunity not to be taken for granted, but rather work hand in hand with his seven-member associations in their quest to make the sub-region very strong and competitive on the continent.

“Indeed, when you get to WAFU, you know that you are on the right pathway to CAF or FIFA,” Mr. Okraku said.

He urged Ghanaians to come together to put the nation where it used to belong in Africa as the top-most ranked country.