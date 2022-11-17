Kurt Okraku wants positivity around the Black Stars

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku has urged Ghanaians to stop the negative comments around the team as he called for support.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay on 24th and 28th November and 2nd December in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana started their pre-World Cup camping in Abu Dhabi on Monday as they prepare to play Switzerland in their last friendly before the tournament.

Kurt Okraku has urged Ghanaians to stop the negativity around the Black Stars.

“All the negativity around the team must stop,” he said.

“Let’s be positive, let’s rally around the flag and let’s make our dear nation great and strong. On the part of the FA, we are very positive,” he said.