Kurt Okraku’s re-election bid backed by football administrators

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has had his re-election bid backed by many astute football administrators.

The highly anticipated GFA Elective Congress, slated for September 27, 2023, at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale, would see various aspirants seeking administrative mandates for the next four years.

After his successful vetting on Monday, Mr. Okraku has emerged as a frontrunner for the upcoming elections but faces stiff competition from former GFA Vice President George Akwasi Afriyie.

Mr. Okraku, who is often referred to as the “Game Changer” has been backed by all 10 Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen for the upcoming elections.

Alhaji Tinga Salifu Zida, the Chairman of the Upper East RFA, has said, “As a matter of fact, Kurt Okraku has performed beyond expectation. It is for this reason that I, together with my colleague RFA Chairmen, have stressed the need for us to have him continue as the overlord of the country’s football association for another four years.”

Accra Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Amadu Moro Braimah, popularly known as “Akambi,” has thrown his support behind Okraku, saying that the latter has done a lot for Ghana football.

“In fact, President Kurt Okraku has done a lot! There are so many things that he has done, and several people in Ghana football have spoken about them. Looking at what he has done over these four years, he deserves our support for continuity for another four years,” Akambi stated.

Madam Gitfy Oware-Mensah, the President of Berry Ladies and the sole contender for the Women’s Exco position, has also backed Kurt Okraku’s re-election bid.

“Kurt told us he was the game changer for the first term. I am proud I was part of the game being changed, and I am going to be part of the game changer’s second tenure. For us at Berry Ladies, we are solidly behind Kurt,” she said.

President Kurt Okraku, in his recent manifesto, stated the need to strengthen and fix the fundamentals so that Ghana’s football can achieve preeminence in African and world football once again.