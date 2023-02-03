Kushea Chief calls for more investment in sports

Nana Prah Agyensem IV, Paramount Chief of Owirenkyiman Traditional Area has urge the government to invest in sports to get quality athletes to represent Ghana in international competitions.

According to him, Ghana is blessed with talents but lacked the needed facilities to train and build upon their skills.

He made these in a speech at the 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards where Sportsmen and Sportswomen were honoured for their contribution in their respective disciplines to raise high the flag of Ghana at the local and international front.

“I need to compare the benefits some countries are getting from sports that we are not getting because we are not investing enough. A lot of us never had the opportunity to demonstrate our talents,” he said.

He made reference to Brazil which produced lots of talent in football due to the excess football Stadia in the country to help the youth identify their talents.

Nana Prah Agyensem IV said it was immoral to deny young people the opportunity to develop their talents, who might end up with no other choice than to indulge in social vices.

He commended the efforts of the corporate that are committed to the development of sports in Ghana.

“Ghana hosted the African Cup of Nations in 2008 and we all saw the economic effects of that event, so I guess if all of us come together and understand and accept that the benefits of sports can only be obtained if we do the investments that are required,” he added.