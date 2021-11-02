Kusorgbor caged for raping mentally challenged woman at Akatsi

Emmanuel Kusorgbor, 30, has been arrested by the Akatsi Police for raping a 40-year-old mentally challenged woman.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mrs Effia Tengey, Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency this follows a report filed with the Police on Sunday October 24, 2021 to the effect that on same day at about 1330 hours, suspect Emmanuel Kusorgbor popularly known as ‘SIR’ sneaked into the room of a mentally incapacitated woman and had sexual intercourse with her.

She said suspect after his criminal act scaled over the wall upon sensing danger from relatives of the victim for an arrest.

The Regional PRO said victim was issued with a Police medical form after a report was made, to attend Akatsi Municipal Hospital for examination and treatment.

After a careful examination and endorsement by the Medical Officer of the said Hospital, Police swiftly arrested suspect Kusorgbor on October 29, 2021, for further investigations.

He is being processed for court Wednesday.