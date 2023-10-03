Kustom Looks boss presents branded Track Suit To Major General Nasser

Kustom Looks CEO, Kwab Asamoah had the fortunate opportunity to present a branded 2013 African Games tracksuit to Major General Nasser, President of Association of African Sports Confederations, while he was in Ghana this over the weekend.

The General was very pleased with our design, quality, and workmanship. He was positive in his feedback and made special note of the quality finishing.

Kwab Asamoah, the designer said “We hope this introduction will open doors to allow for local production of more designs for the upcoming 13th African Games. LET’S GO GHANA”

Kwab Asamoah who is Vice President of Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association believes the African Games is for Africa and Africans, hence African products must be used.

General Nasser hopes Ghana would stage a classic and historical Games, after inspecting facilities at Borteyman.

Kwab Asamoah who is also a member of Ghana Judo.