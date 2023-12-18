Kustom Looks Clothier steals show at 10th Accra Fashion Week Festival

The tenth edition of the Accra Fashion Week Show came to a climax on Sunday at the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum which happens to be the current top tourist attraction spot in Accra.

The Accra Fashion Week was another classic captivating performance to showcase what a Ghanaian and an African can create when it comes to fashion.

Designers and models were drawn from far and near, and all of them performed very well.

Kwab Asamoah aka Kwabena Asamoah CEO of Kustom Looks Ghana was himself overwhelmed at the end of the show and could not help than take some dance steps to prove that it was a great exhibition of sportswear for competition, for leisure activities and exclusive excellent sports apparel for all ranges and sexes.

Kustom Looks has sports wear for rising stars, stars, super stars, mega stars and the legends.

They also have attire for different sports disciplines, like tennis, judo, basketball, hockey, football, volleyball, handball and others.

Kwab Asamoah who has deep passion for the beauty of sports, fashion and leisure commended the models for an appreciable display of confidence, flair and determination to go all out.

Aside the beautiful dressing, the catwalks were calculated and presentable.

As the 13th African Games happens in Ghana, it would be a unique opportunity for Kwab and his associates to open up the business of fashion in sports, especially with the provision of quality equipment to the athletes and officials.

The African Games is a big business adventure as Ghana, Accra hosts 55 countries made up of journalists. athletes, coaches, technicians, production crews and government representatives.

The avenue is going to open other chances for other businesses related to sports, tourism and leisure.