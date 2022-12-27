Kustom Looks Sports Wear Equips Ghana National Basketball Team

Kustom Looks, the Tribal Sports Wear company has presented new uniforms to the Ghana Basketball Association at the 2022 National Championship held at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

Kustom Looks are the best sports fashion providers at the moment since, after a fantastic catwalk of sports wear, Rhythms on Da Runway, they have manufactured dresses for some people and companies including the Ghana Basketball team, and now more sports Federations want them to cloth their teams.

Mr. Kwabena Asamoah CEO of Kustoms Looks says are are into sports fashion business and would like with the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Olympic Committee} and all Federations.

The Kustoms Fashion team were impressed to see the Ghana Basketball Team (GBBA) completed their tournament and seated the first men’s national team in 27 years at Cape Coast

The Netball Federation of Ghana President Rev. Emmanuel Nikoi was highly impressed with the designs from Kustom Looks. He has requested for jerseys for his Federation.

“We have to encourage and pratronize made in Ghana goods, and I think Kustoms has quality and style “said the veteran sports administrator.

Other Federation heads said they will contact Kustoms for their packages.