Kuuku Black shows his lyrical skills on ‘’All Black’’ EP

Ghanaian rapper, Kuuku Black is all bars and no play on his new extended play ‘’All Black’’. Give Kuuku Black’s ‘’All Black’’ EP

There’s a lot on offer for hardcore rap fans on the 6-track EP, with Kuuku Black enlisting four guest artists; isKwarteng, Koo Ntakra, Kweku Jallel, Ed Collins and Kopow, aside an assortment of three producers to up the stakes.

‘Ake Yeo Ni’ gets the project on to a steady start with its trap-inspired tempo and flow before the more relaxed ‘Condom Style’ sets in. But it is ‘Wosu’ (I De My Dey) featuring isKwarteng that gets the real show going. The song fits in a classic hook Ghanaian rap stans will be super welcoming of, sampling some parts of Okyeame Kwame’s 2008 hit ‘Woso’ and it’s a certified stunner. ‘Next Door’ rolls in after, featuring Koo Ntakra and Kweku Jallel to be another shinning star on the EP. Its verses are funky good and fitting of the street anthem it was made to be.

‘Hun Hun Hun’ featuring Ed Collins, Kopow and ‘All Black’ make up the rest of the project, the latter ending the whole show with a solo lyrical bang.