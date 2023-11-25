Kuwait set to accept injured Palestinians from Gaza – ministry

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced on Friday the readiness of its hospitals and various sectors to receive injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip for treatment.

The ministry said in a statement on social media platform X that it is “continuing coordination and cooperation with relevant authorities in Kuwait to receive the wounded from our Palestinian brothers,” noting it “will provide healthcare to the wounded according to different situations.”

The statement pointed out that the move represents the stance of Kuwait, both its government and people, on the Palestinian issue.

Kuwait has been operating flights to Egypt’s Al-Arish Airport in its North Sinai governorate since Oct. 23 to transport aid to the Gaza Strip, which carried food and medical supplies, tents, and ambulances, according to the official Kuwait News Agency.

Hamas and Israel have reached an agreement on a four-day cease-fire. Under the deal, Hamas would release at least 50 Israeli hostages from Gaza in exchange for some 150 Palestinian detainees held in Israel.

In addition, the truce has enabled the delivery of more aid supplies to the enclave and allowed the transfer of the wounded and sick for treatment outside the territory.