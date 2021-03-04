dpa/GNA – Kuwaiti Emir, Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah, on Wednesday swore in a new government, more than a month after the previous Cabinet resigned amid tensions with parliament and an economic crisis in the oil-rich country.

The new government is led by Sabah al-Khalid, the previous premier who in January submitted his government’s resignation after 37 of the 50 members of the country’s parliament backed a motion to interrogate him. They argued that his government line-up did not reflect the new parliament.

The new 16-member government includes four newcomers, replacing controversial ministers in the previous Cabinet in an attempt to defuse tensions with the parliament, Kuwaiti media reported.

The emir, who took office in September last year, urged the new government to collaborate with the legislature.

“I call on the legislative and executive authorities to have constructive cooperation motivated by our social fabric and national unity,” Nawaf said at the swearing-in ceremony, according to Kuwait’s state news ageny KUNA.

The emir also urged the government to protect public money against the backdrop of corruption allegations.

Kuwait’s finances have suffered due to low prices of oil, the main source of income for the small Arab country.

The Kuwaiti parliament was elected in December, with significant gains for the opposition compared to the previous legislature.

Kuwait was the first country in the Gulf region to establish an elected parliament in 1963.

While Kuwait holds broadly free parliamentary elections, power effectively remains in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family and the emir, who appoints the government.