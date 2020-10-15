Ubore Nambu Jakobki IV, Chief of Kuyuli in the Tatale-Sangule district of the Northern Region has appealed to government to extend the ‘One Village, One Dam’ policy to Kuyuli and other communities in the district to enhance dry season farming.

“We in Kuyuli are currently benefiting from the Planting for Food and Jobs and free SHS, and however anxiously waiting for our share of the One Village One Dam, which will help to engage the youth in dry season vegetable production.”

The Chief made the appeal during the 2020 Yam festival celebration for the people of Kuyuli on the theme: Redefining our heritage to promote development through Agriculture.”

The festival is used to mark new yam and thank the ancestors for good harvest and review their performance in previous years.

It is also a homecoming festival that re-unites the people Kuyuli in all over the country and beyond.

Ubore Jakobki said the Kuyuli community organised the festival in an extra-ordinary manner, because there was peace in the community and ‘I want to use this opportunity to thank all the good people of Kuyuli traditional area for your patience and tolerance during the trying times, this shows how matured you are.’

He called on his people to appreciate farming as business and not punishment and appealed to government to facilitate the activities of farmers to make it more attractive.

He called for unity among various families in the Kuyuli community quoting Romans 13: 1 “Everyone must submit to the governing authorities, for all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God”.

“I wish to again commend the NPP government for completing the GETFUND school block of Pentecost Primary school, which was started during the NDC administration and also providing furniture for both pupils and teachers. Like Oliver Twist, I wish to appeal for the extension of electricity and water to Kuyuli New Zongo, Wunyanbeidom and part of Nweendom communities. “

The Chief appealed to the district assembly to support technocrats to help plan the layout of human settlement in the community.

Ubore Jakobki appealed to all the political parties and the youth of Tatale – Sanguli to exercise restraint and not to use abusive language on your campaign platforms and see your political opponents as enemies.

“Let’s be agents of peace for election 2020 so that Ghana will be the winner.”

As part of this year’s celebration of the annual yam festival, there was a clean-up exercise in Tatale township, Free medical screening of which 156 people were screened and given medication at no cost, heritage tour to ancestral home and a night of musical concert sponsored by Victoria Distilleries LTD.