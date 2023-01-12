KVSV Shares Tracklist And Release Date For ‘Sunset EP’

Ghanaian producer Yaw Botwe professionally known as KVSV has announced the release date for his ‘Sunset EP’.

The 5-track EP scheduled to be released on 29th January 2023 features Okolie and Nkoa. This EP which happens to be his 1st was produced by KVSV himself.

The Sunset EP is the first of many EPs by Kvsv where he delves into his craft as a musician/producer. This is a multi-genre EP covering genres such as trap, amapiano, and pop. KVSV presents a developed but familiar aspect to his sound, adding more afrobeats to his discography.

KVSV Sunset EP Tracklist

1. Maison

2. Jolly ft. Okolie

3. Psycho

4. Saturday

5. Rockstar ft. D. Nkoa

Ahead of his exciting new release, KVSV will be counting on the likes of you to get the word out. Don’t forget to pre-save ‘Sunset’ to not miss out on what the talented singer has in store for us.