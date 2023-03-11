Kwab Asamoah presents special Ghana made track suits to Asafa and Alyshia Powell

Champion sportswear designer and manufacturer, Mr. Kwabena Asamoah aka Kwab has presented a special custom made track suit to former world fastest man Asafa Powell of Jamaica and his lovely beautiful wife Alyshia.

Asamoah who is CEO of Kustom Looks made the presentation at a special farewell dinner organized by Mr. Francis Boateng at his plush residence in Accra popularly known as Anfield.

Kustom Looks, the Tribal Sports Wear company has in the past made donated of sports uniforms to some sports federations and sports personalities.

Asamoah who was based in the USA before returning to the motherland to open up his business said he was impressed with the achievements of Asafa Powell and has admired him for a long time.

He said choosing a Ghanaian lady and deciding to come to Ghana at the right time is devine and special.

He also urged Ghanaians to take sports very serious because talents abound and must not be left to go waste.

Kustom Looks are the best sports fashion providers at the moment and has been involved in a number of fashion shows.

Kwab Asamoah who is a Judo enthusiast urged Ghanaians to patronize made in Ghana fashion as some are classic and charming.

The farewell dinner attracted a number of business tycoons and top media and sports executives. The President of the Ghana Carribean Association, Madam Carol Davies – Pryce was also present.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah the special host of the couple from Jamaica was very happy with the programme and said the purpose of the 10 days visit was achieved.

Asafa Powell and his wife departed Ghana last Thursday night and will return in December to continue with his inspiration and motivation programme.