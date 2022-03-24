Kwabena Agyapong Asks NPP Executives To Allow People Make Their Own Choices

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Kwabena Agyepong has urged executives of the party to allow members to decide who they want to vote for in the ongoing polling station executives election of the party.

According to him, the acrimony that has characterized the polls suggests an attempt to manipulate the process.

“Don’t try to stir the party in any direction. Allow them to make their own choices and there won’t be any acrimony as we have been experiencing.

“Let the people make their own choices on who should be part of the executives in the base of the party,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.

He noted: “In times past, when there is a polling station elections you don’t even hear it. You have to have an even playing field. Create an enabling environment for everyone to win the confidence of electorate. In our time, we were able to do over 250 parliamentary elections in one day”.

The call comes in the wake of the acrimony that has engulfed the local polls. Some party members have accused their national executives of bias and favouritism. There have been claims of forms hijack unfair disqualifications.

Meanwhile, the state has sued 12 aspiring polling station delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region for unlawful closure of the party’s constituency office.

The group locked the party office in protest over alleged bias towards them in the polling station election by the elections committee of the party.