Kwabena Agyapong Calls for Unity Within NPP Amid Growing Internal Divisions

As Ghana’s political climate intensifies ahead of the upcoming elections, Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged for greater unity within the party, expressing concern over recent internal disagreements.

In an interview on Oyerepa FM, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Agyapong responded to remarks made by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a prominent NPP figure, who had criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Agyapong expressed his dismay at the comments, emphasizing the gravity of the situation given Frimpong-Boateng’s esteemed position within the party. “It’s troubling to hear such remarks from someone of his stature,” Agyapong said. “As a former cabinet minister, Professor Frimpong-Boateng was part of the decision-making body. Criticizing the same government he served in raises questions about accountability and principle.”

The former NPP General Secretary also pointed out the irony of the situation, noting that Frimpong-Boateng, as the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, played a significant role in shaping the policies he now publicly criticizes. “I find it ironic because I, who held no governmental position, should perhaps be the one speaking up about any shortcomings,” Agyapong remarked.

Despite his concerns, Agyapong refrained from making personal attacks, explaining that his comments were made out of respect for Frimpong-Boateng. “I wouldn’t want to delve too deeply into this out of respect for him,” Agyapong explained, “but we must lead with principle. If you had the opportunity to make a difference while in office, that’s where your criticism should have translated into action.”

Agyapong’s call for unity comes at a pivotal moment for the NPP, with the elections fast approaching and the need for a united front more urgent than ever. His message urges party members to focus on the collective goal and put aside personal differences for the sake of the party’s success in the upcoming elections.