Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Kwabena Agyapong Calls for Unity Within NPP Amid Growing Internal Divisions

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    As Ghana’s political climate intensifies ahead of the upcoming elections, Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged for greater unity within the party, expressing concern over recent internal disagreements.

    In an interview on Oyerepa FM, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Agyapong responded to remarks made by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a prominent NPP figure, who had criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

    Agyapong expressed his dismay at the comments, emphasizing the gravity of the situation given Frimpong-Boateng’s esteemed position within the party. “It’s troubling to hear such remarks from someone of his stature,” Agyapong said. “As a former cabinet minister, Professor Frimpong-Boateng was part of the decision-making body. Criticizing the same government he served in raises questions about accountability and principle.”

    The former NPP General Secretary also pointed out the irony of the situation, noting that Frimpong-Boateng, as the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, played a significant role in shaping the policies he now publicly criticizes. “I find it ironic because I, who held no governmental position, should perhaps be the one speaking up about any shortcomings,” Agyapong remarked.

    Despite his concerns, Agyapong refrained from making personal attacks, explaining that his comments were made out of respect for Frimpong-Boateng. “I wouldn’t want to delve too deeply into this out of respect for him,” Agyapong explained, “but we must lead with principle. If you had the opportunity to make a difference while in office, that’s where your criticism should have translated into action.”

    Agyapong’s call for unity comes at a pivotal moment for the NPP, with the elections fast approaching and the need for a united front more urgent than ever. His message urges party members to focus on the collective goal and put aside personal differences for the sake of the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

    Previous article
    Former President Kufuor Defends Support for Dr. Bawumia Amid Criticism
    Next article
    Actor Mikki Osei Berko Criticizes Ghana’s Political Parties for Failing to Deliver
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News 0
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE