Kwabena Agyapong Critiques Kufuor’s Development Strategy, Calls for Greater Focus on Ashanti Region

Kwabena Agyapong, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has spoken candidly about his past disagreements with former President John Agyekum Kufuor, particularly regarding the developmental strategies during Kufuor’s administration.

In an interview on Election Field at Oyerepa TV, Agyapong expressed concerns over the perceived neglect of the Ashanti Region, a vital political stronghold for the NPP, during Kufuor’s presidency.

Agyapong acknowledged Kufuor’s broad national vision but argued that it inadvertently overshadowed the specific needs of the Ashanti Region. “During Kufuor’s time, there was a national perspective on development, and while that’s important, it seemed the Ashanti Region was not given the attention it deserved,” he explained. “As a party, we rely heavily on the support of the Ashanti people, but for many years, we neglected to invest in the region’s infrastructure and social programs.”

The Ashanti Region, which has historically been a cornerstone of electoral victories for the NPP, continues to grapple with underdeveloped infrastructure and limited social services. Despite its pivotal role in securing political power, the region’s concerns often go unaddressed, leading to frustration among some NPP members.

Agyapong further emphasized that this oversight has long-term consequences, not only affecting the region’s immediate development but also its future growth. “The people of the Ashanti Region have always been loyal to the party, but they have not always received the resources they deserve in return,” he said. “These are people who have consistently supported the NPP, yet we have not prioritized their needs.”

The NPP’s traditional stronghold, Kumasi, is also home to a significant cosmopolitan population. Agyapong argued that improving infrastructure and social services in the Ashanti Region would not only benefit local residents but also the diverse communities that have made the region their home. “Kumasi is a hub for many foreigners who have made it their home. If we improve infrastructure and social programs here, it will benefit not just the Ashanti people, but also the diverse populations who live and work in the region,” he noted.

For Agyapong, addressing these development gaps is not just a political necessity but a strategic one. “The Ashanti Region is critical to the NPP, and it’s time we give it the attention and resources it truly deserves. This is not just a political move, but a necessary step to ensure that the region continues to thrive as the heartbeat of Ghana,” he concluded.

Agyapong’s remarks reflect a growing sentiment within the NPP that the Ashanti Region’s loyalty to the party should be met with greater focus on its development, ensuring its continued success and contribution to the country’s growth.