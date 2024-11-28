Kwabena Agyapong Defends Bawumia, Criticizes Frimpong-Boateng’s Remarks on Loyalty

Kwabena Agyapong, the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly rebuked recent comments made by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, which questioned Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s loyalty to the party.

Agyapong, speaking in an interview on Oyerepa FM, expressed frustration with Frimpong-Boateng’s remarks, calling them unfair and indicative of a lack of principles.

Agyapong’s anger stemmed from Frimpong-Boateng’s suggestion that Bawumia’s selection as the NPP’s flagbearer was influenced by manipulation and undue pressure on delegates. The former Environment Minister also questioned Bawumia’s emotional connection to the NPP, claiming that key party figures, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, had initially opposed his selection as Nana Akufo-Addo’s running mate.

In response, Agyapong reminded Frimpong-Boateng that he only joined the NPP much later in the party’s history, and thus, he lacked the moral authority to criticize those who had been with the party from its early, formative years. “Where was he when we were building this party from scratch? Some of us have fought tirelessly since 1992 to make the NPP what it is today,” Agyapong said, emphasizing the sacrifices of long-standing party members.

Agyapong firmly defended Bawumia’s commitment to the NPP, describing the Vice President’s journey within the party as one of hard work and dedication. “Bawumia’s journey in this party is a testament to his commitment. Leadership is not about how long you’ve been here but about the impact you make,” Agyapong said. He dismissed Frimpong-Boateng’s criticisms as an attempt to undermine a leader who had earned his position through significant contributions to both the party and the nation.

In a pointed remark, Agyapong also noted the hypocrisy of Frimpong-Boateng’s criticism, given that he served as a cabinet minister under the NPP government. Agyapong stated, “If there’s anyone who should be critiquing this government, it’s me, because I didn’t hold any position during their time in power. But I won’t, because I believe in party loyalty and unity.”

Agyapong’s comments reflect the ongoing tensions within the NPP, as party members continue to voice their opinions on leadership and loyalty in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.