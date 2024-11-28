Kwabena Agyapong Endorses Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for Presidency, Calls for NPP Unity Ahead of Elections

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, has officially endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s best candidate for the presidency in the upcoming elections.

Speaking on Election Field on Oyerepa TV, Agyapong praised Bawumia’s integrity, qualifications, and leadership capabilities, expressing his firm belief that Bawumia is the right person to steer Ghana into the future.

“Dr. Bawumia is a man of integrity, and his years of service speak volumes about his commitment and capability,” Agyapong remarked, emphasizing that Bawumia’s extensive political experience, including eight years as Vice President, has shaped him into a seasoned leader with the right skills to govern.

Agyapong highlighted Bawumia’s resilience, noting that his tenure in governance, marked by both triumphs and challenges, has proven his ability to handle the demands of leadership. “He has been through the highs and lows of governance, and his performance has proven time and again that he has the qualities needed to lead our nation,” Agyapong said, underscoring the Vice President’s preparedness for the top job.

Taking a more personal tone, Agyapong also suggested that Bawumia’s political ascent was no mere coincidence but part of a divine plan. “His rapid rise in politics isn’t just by chance. There’s something bigger at play here, and I believe it’s divine intervention,” Agyapong stated, adding a spiritual dimension to Bawumia’s political journey.

As tensions rise within the NPP ahead of the December elections, Agyapong called for unity within the party. He urged members of the NPP, especially those within various factions, to put aside any differences and unite behind Bawumia’s candidacy. “We must acknowledge the reality of the situation,” Agyapong emphasized. “There are things we cannot change, and we must come together as a party to support the man who is best suited to lead us into the future.”

Agyapong’s endorsement of Bawumia comes at a crucial time as the NPP prepares for what is expected to be a highly competitive election season. With the political landscape heating up, Agyapong’s call for party unity is aimed at ensuring a strong, consolidated front as the NPP works toward securing victory in the 2024 elections.