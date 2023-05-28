Kwabena Agyepong picks nomination form to contest NPP flagbearership race

Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Friday picked nomination form to contest the Flagbearer position of the NPP.

The former General Secretary of the NPP said his picking of the nomination form marked the beginning of great things to come.

He promised to usher in “A New Dawn” on Ghana’s political landscape anchored on the restoration of cherished values of service, sacrifice and selflessness, which he called the “Triple S Doctrine”.

Mr Agyepong expressed passion to see to the transformation of the country, promising to cut waste by leading a lean, effective and efficient government machinery primed to deliver meaningful development to the underserved population.

He advised NPP delegates to choose wisely, looking out for “thinking leaders”, those with innovative ideas and a clear understanding of where they wanted to take the country to.

He implored the delegates to trust his capacity and fortitude to take difficult and uncomfortable measures needed to reverse Ghana’s economic decline.

Mr Agyepong urged them not to mortgage their future for a pittance and denounce any monetary and material overtures and inducement.

He called on other flagbearer aspirants to accept his call for an open debate, adding that, Ghanaians were entitled and deserved to examine and know what each of the aspirants stood for.

“Our ideas, policy priorities and preferences, our temperament and character all matter. If you want to lead the people of Ghan, then you should be humble enough to submit yourself for scrutiny by the people,” he added.

He expressed confidence in the Party’s National Executives and Elders to ensure that the upcoming Presidential Primaries were conducted in a spirit of fairness and equity devoid of manipulation, coercion, favoritism and utmost respect for the Party’s Code of Conduct regarding same.