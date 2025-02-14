Kwabena Kwabena Denies Being an NPP Member

Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena has made it clear that he has never been a member of the New Patriotic Party, despite his long-standing association with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He explained that his contributions to the political arena were limited to creating campaign songs for Akufo-Addo in 2008 and 2012 and offering support in 2016 when Akufo-Addo won the presidency.

Kwabena stressed that his involvement was purely professional rather than a sign of party loyalty. “I don’t belong to the NPP. I did stuff for them, but I’ve never been a card-bearing member,” he stated, dismissing suggestions of a deeper affiliation. However, he expressed disappointment over recent developments in which his creative output has been repurposed without his consent. Although he did not participate in the party’s 2024 campaign, he was surprised to learn that an edited version of his 2008 campaign song was being used to support Bawumia, a move that left him feeling exploited.

This revelation adds to an ongoing debate about the role of artists in political campaigns and the ethics of using their work for political gain without proper acknowledgment or permission. Critics argue that political parties sometimes blur the lines between genuine support and opportunistic use of popular figures to sway public opinion. Kwabena’s candid remarks underscore the need for clarity and respect when it comes to the intersection of art and politics, reminding both parties and the public that creative contributions should not be taken for granted.