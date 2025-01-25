Kwabena Kwabena Expresses Displeasure Over Treatment by NPP

Musician Kwabena Kwabena has expressed frustration with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what he describes as disrespectful treatment towards him after producing a song for the party.

According to the musician, the NPP has continually treated him with disdain, particularly regarding the unauthorized use and alteration of his song.

Speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM, Kwabena Kwabena revealed that despite his contribution to the party through the song, the NPP has taken advantage of him by modifying the track without his consent. “They took the music, they didn’t even contact me, and they went to the studio themselves and cut it to suit their purpose without my consent,” he said.

The musician expressed disappointment that after making changes to his song, the NPP did not inform him of their actions, leaving the public with the impression that he is still aligned with the party. He further clarified his stance, emphasizing that he does not want to be associated with such treatment and that he has been taken for granted by the party for far too long.

Kwabena Kwabena’s comments have sparked discussions about the ethics of using artists’ work without their approval and the expectations of transparency and respect for creative contributions.