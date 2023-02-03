Kwabena Kwabena to feature on 2023 “Vitamilk Love Night”

Ghanaian highlife icon, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as “Kwabena Kwabena”, is billed to feature on the ‘2023 Vitamilk Love Night’, a yearly musical concert designed to mark the Valentine’s Day.

Often referred to as ‘Ghana’s most romantic voice’, the music icon’s appearance at the event is to whip up enthusiasm for the commemoration of the Valentine’s Day, a day when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts.

The award-winning artiste is expected to thrill fans with a repertoire of some of his hit songs – ‘Adult Music’, ‘Tokro’, ‘Obaa’, ‘Kwadede’, among others, at the concert, scheduled for the National Theatre on February 11.

The programme, which is being sponsored by Vitamilk Ghana, will also feature other supporting artist.

Patrons of the event stand a chance of winning lots of gifts, including an Accra-Dubai tickets for two.