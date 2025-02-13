Kwabena Kwabena to Headline Vitamilk Love Night with Top Acts

Ghanaian highlife legend Kwabena Kwabena is all set to dazzle audiences at the much-anticipated Vitamilk Love Night, where he will share the stage with top music stars including Olivetheboy, KiDi, and King Promise.

The event promises an evening steeped in soulful melodies and vibrant performances, celebrating love and the rich tapestry of Ghanaian music.

In a recent interview on Joy FM, Kwabena Kwabena revealed that he’s crafted an entirely new act for the night, ensuring a performance that not only revisits his classic hits like “Adult Music,” “Fakye,” and “Afraid to Lose You” but also infuses fresh energy into his repertoire. The highlife maestro’s two-hour set is expected to be a masterclass in blending tradition with contemporary sounds, a move that reflects his enduring relevance in today’s music scene.

Critics are already hailing the lineup as a potential game-changer for Ghana’s entertainment calendar. The inclusion of artists like Olivetheboy and KiDi signals a deliberate effort to bridge generations of musicians, offering fans a taste of both the old guard and the new wave. This fusion of styles is seen as a positive step towards revitalizing the local music industry, making the event not just a concert, but a cultural milestone.

For those eager to experience an unforgettable night of music and romance, tickets are readily available—simply dial 7141010# and follow the prompts. As anticipation builds, Vitamilk Love Night is poised to set a new benchmark in Ghanaian live entertainment.

Watch the post below: