Kwabena VanDyke Wades Into Ghana-Nigeria Music Brouhaha

Ghanaian musician Francis Van-Dyke Adomako-Mensah, well recognized by his stage name as Kwabena VanDyke has waded into the long-standing Ghana-Nigeria conversation.

The gifted highlife and afrobeat sensation aired his opinion of Nigeria’s musical success over Ghana.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on the OC Showbiz Review Show on Skyypower 93.5 FM Takoradi, hosted by Nana Kwame The Master Planner, monitored by Ghanaprex.com, spoke on why the Nigerian music industry is ahead of the Ghanaian music industry on the international scene.

Airing his thoughts on the Nigeria-Ghana conversation, Kwabena VanDyke mentioned that Nigeria has a robust music industry and that they invest more into their craft, he also cited that Nigerian musicians are mutually supportive as compared to Ghanaian artists

“Nigeria’s music industry is very big, they invest more, they put in more money and they also help and support one another, and that’s what makes all the difference between them and Ghana.”

Kwabena VanDyke also expressed that Nigeria’s vigorous “system” propel their artist to prominence effortlessly unlike Ghana where most of the musicians are self-reliant.

“Their system is very good, it’s designed to help their musicians to easily break through with their releases but here in Ghana, it’s an individual thing so it makes things so difficult,” he said.

He, however, pointed out that Ghana and Nigeria have similarities in terms of the style of music, “highlife, we are the same” he stated.

Kwabena VanDyke further urged his fellow musicians to embrace the same dedication and persistence exhibited by their Nigerian counterparts to create a positive impact on the global music space.

In furtherance, he charged Ghanaians to support and champion Ghanaian artists, just as Nigerians do, to elevate the country’s music industry.

Kwabena VanDyke is currently promoting his latest song titled ‘It’s Love’ which features Thato. The song is available on all digital streaming platforms.



Source: Boga Ali Hashim