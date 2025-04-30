Kwabeng: Richard Asare Leads Job Creation Drive, Urges Responsible Youth Living

Local miner and businessman Mr. Richard Asare, popularly known as Aduro, has emerged as a beacon of community empowerment and responsible mining in Kwabeng, championing job creation, social development, and environmental sustainability in a sector often criticized for its negative impact.

In a media interview, Mr. Asare revealed a range of initiatives he has personally undertaken to uplift his community, including the establishment of a pharmacy (Richpot Medicals), a supermarket, a photo studio, a medical laboratory, and the construction of fifteen boreholes to address the area’s water needs.

He has also contributed chairs to the Kwabeng Palace Court, underscoring his deep-rooted commitment to local development.

“I have lived in Kwabeng for many years and realised that the youth, women, and men had nothing doing,” he explained. “So, I decided to help by creating jobs for the people so they can make a meaningful living.”

While the mining industry in Ghana has come under scrutiny for environmental degradation, Mr. Asare defended his work, stressing that not all miners are responsible for polluting water bodies or destroying forests.

“In Kwabeng, we have only one source of water. I will never do anything to destroy it,” he said. “I reclaim every land I work on. People must understand that not all miners use destructive methods. Those who destroy our rivers use chanfan machines, but we dig pits and process the soil away from the water.”

Mr. Asare called on government officials and urban critics, especially those based in Accra, to visit mining communities before making blanket assumptions about the industry.

“Gold business helps communities. It creates employment, improves livelihoods, and transforms even remote villages,” he said. “Our leaders should implement practical regulations that promote responsible mining rather than banning the industry altogether.”

In addition to his mining and philanthropic efforts, Mr. Asare also used the platform to send a strong message to the youth about drug abuse.

“Drugs are killing our society,” he warned. “Tramadol, red, and other substances are destroying the future of our generation. The youth should stay away from these things and focus on finding meaningful work.”

As Ghana continues to debate how to balance resource extraction with sustainable development, voices like Richard Asare’s are calling for nuance, accountability, and empowerment—not just criticism.