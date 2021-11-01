Kwadaso Agricultural College calls for expansion of infrastructure

Reverend Benjamin Asante Mensah, Principal of the Kwadaso Agricultural College, has appealed to the government to expand infrastructural facilities to help admit more students into the College.

He said it was becoming impossible to admit fresh students into the College due to inadequate facilities such as residential accommodation for both students and tutors, classrooms, laboratories and others.

Speaking at the launch of the 100 years anniversary of the College in Kumasi, he stressed the need for the government to expand facilities to help the College discharge its duty of training middle-class manpower for the agricultural sector.

“The number of students applying to be admitted in the college has been characterized with some challenges such as inadequate student accommodations, classrooms and teachers bungalows,” he stated at the launch.

He said the College had over the years produced prominent personalities both in Ghana and abroad, who were contributing to the growth and development of not only the agricultural sector but other areas of the Ghanaian economy.

Rev. Asante Mensah said it was time the government injected more funds into the College to bring it into the technological age to help train agricultural officers in modern farming practices to support the government’s agenda of making the Agricultural sector resilient and attractive to the youth.

Madam Faustina Asomani, who represented the Chief Executive of COCOBOD, urged the students to form partnerships to help establish their businesses after the completion of their courses.

She stressed the need to expand facilities at the College to help train more agricultural officers to boost and improve agricultural production.

“If Ghana is multiplying in our population, it means we need to do things differently.

We need to expand the school for teaching and learning so that when students come out they will not be looking for non-existent jobs,” she added.

Madam Asomani advised the students to think outside the box on what they could do after school, thus taking the path of entrepreneurship.

“You need to be serious and form partnerships with others and see what you can do to increase food production,” she concluded.

Some of the students, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, stressed the need for the government to provide avenues for their employment after school.

According to them, it was hurtful to see the majority of their seniors roaming in town without any work after school.