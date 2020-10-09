Two Parliamentary Candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region have filed their nominations with the Electoral Commission to contest the December 07, 2020 elections.

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, PC for Kwadaso in the Kwadaso Municipality file his nominations and Mr Collins Adomako Mensah, who is standing in the Afigya-Kwabre North constituency filed their nominations at the district office of the EC at Boamang.

Dr Nyarko, the Executive Secretary of National Accreditation Board (NAB), was accompanied by a team of supporters to the Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) office at Kwadaso-Edwenase to submit his forms.

He charged members of the party to unite and rally behind him to retain the seat for the NPP.

Dr Nyarko appealed to all those who lost in the party’s primaries and their supporters to put aside their differences and come together to support him to win and maintain the seat for the party.

He commended the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah for working to promote development in the constituency and also asked the people to vote to retain him.

He advised his supporters to adhere to the safety protocols to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his part, Mr. Adomako Mensah, said the NPP was poised to win the elections based on the striking performance of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his first term in office.

He said youth development and empowerment would be his main focus as an MP to help create the needed employable skills and competencies to enable them create jobs for themselves.

Mr Adomako Mensah said work on the rehabilitation of bad roads in the area had already started to open up the area to investment and trade.

He said the various creative social intervention policies which had been rolled out by the government was helping to improve the standard of living of the people.

Mr Adomako Mensah called for a united front to help win both the parliamentary and presidential seats for the NPP in the December elections.