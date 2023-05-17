Kwadaso Mp Cuts Sod For Construction Of Astroturf

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern Astroturf to promote sporting activities, especially football in his area.

The project, which is the initiative of the MP is being sponsored by Ghana Gas Company Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

It is expected to provide space for recreational and sporting activities in the community and its environs.

Britz Engineering Solutions and Trading Limited (BEST) is the contractor executing the project which is expected to be completed in six months.

Prof. Nyarko, speaking at the ceremony, noted that the construction of the ultra-modern pitch formed part of his efforts to expand sports infrastructure in the constituency.

According to him, the project site, which is an existing football park, located within the Beposo M/A School, had been a training ground for many prominent footballers some of whom played in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

He said sports, particularly football, played a vital role in youth development and expressed optimism that the project would enhance the development of football talents in the Constituency and the country as a whole.

“Kwadaso has produced a lot of football talents including Sammy Gyamfi, and through this intervention, more talents could be discovered to help their development,” he said.

He added, “Vibrant sporting life has positive effects on society, it opens up opportunities for commercial success and serves the community as well.”

The MP commended Ghana Gas Company and government for the project adding that it would help promote sporting activities in the area.

Nana Yaw Antwi, the Project Manager of Britz Engineering Solutions and Trading, said the project comes with facilities such as an artificial turf, flood light, changing room as well as a sitting area with a sitting capacity of 500 to 1000 spectators.

Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwadaso, commended the MP for his lobbying skills which earned the Municipality such an important facility.

He called on the youth to have patience with the contractor as they performed their duties to enable him to complete the project on schedule.

The people of Kwadaso must also rally behind the MP to bring more development projects to the Municipality.