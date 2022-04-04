Kwadaso MP Donates 50 bags Of Cement To Enaam Academy

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has presented 50 bags of cement to Enaam Academy, an Islamic Basic school in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The cement was to help the school complete an ongoing classroom project, after the leadership of the school had called on the MP to support them.

Making the presentation on behalf of the MP, Mr Silas Konadu Boateng, an aspirant for the Kwadaso NPP Constituency Secretaryship, said quality education was the most integral component of development a the community.

He said education was one of the key areas the NPP government was focusing on, saying that, “this is going to help train future leaders of our country.”

Mr Konadu Boateng called on the people of Kwadaso to rally behind the MP in the discharge of his duties to help bring the needed development to the constituency.

Ahmed Tijani, the Imam of Kwadaso Central Mosque, who was the Founding Father of the school, expressed gratitude to the MP for responding to their call.

He said the items came at an opportune time and pledged that it would be used for the intended purpose.

The Imam called on philanthropists and organisations to come to the aid of the school to help improve academic excellence.