Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has donated quantities of sanitary and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTD).

The items included; alcohol-based hand sanitizers and face masks, as well as 150W street light bulbs meant to enhance security on the Campus.

Dr. Nyarko, making the presentation at a ceremony at Tanoso in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, said the PPE aimed to reinforce the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gesture was in response to a request from the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) executives during a recent meeting to be abreast of their challenges, the MP noted.

He entreated the students and faculty members to adhere strictly to the safety protocols instituted to mitigate the spread of the pandemic as educational development remained one of his priorities.

As such, he would not relent in providing the needed help to the University to realize the institution’s mission statement, adding that it was important for the students to take their studies seriously.

According to the MP, higher education had the objective of empowering the youth and equipping them with the relevant knowledge and skills to better their lives.

This was to ensure they contributed positively towards the nation’s development, he observed and urged the student body to work together to uplift the image of the University.

Professor Frederick Kwaku Sarfo, acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, lauded the MP for demonstrating commitment towards the institution’s growth.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleThree men sentenced to 60 years imprisonment for defilement
Next articleIncreased sex education necessary to curb teenage pregnancy in Bono East
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here