Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has donated quantities of sanitary and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTD).

The items included; alcohol-based hand sanitizers and face masks, as well as 150W street light bulbs meant to enhance security on the Campus.

Dr. Nyarko, making the presentation at a ceremony at Tanoso in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, said the PPE aimed to reinforce the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gesture was in response to a request from the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) executives during a recent meeting to be abreast of their challenges, the MP noted.

He entreated the students and faculty members to adhere strictly to the safety protocols instituted to mitigate the spread of the pandemic as educational development remained one of his priorities.

As such, he would not relent in providing the needed help to the University to realize the institution’s mission statement, adding that it was important for the students to take their studies seriously.

According to the MP, higher education had the objective of empowering the youth and equipping them with the relevant knowledge and skills to better their lives.

This was to ensure they contributed positively towards the nation’s development, he observed and urged the student body to work together to uplift the image of the University.

Professor Frederick Kwaku Sarfo, acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, lauded the MP for demonstrating commitment towards the institution’s growth.