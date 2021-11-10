Kwadaso MP organises free classes for BECE candidates

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has organised free classes for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The programme, in collaboration with Young Leadership and Entrepreneurship Organisation (YLEO), is to help improve the performance of final year students in the BECE.

The two weeks programme, which commenced on November 2, this year, had been grouped into five centres and is expected to end on November 12.

Dr Nyarko, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi after paying a working visit to the centres, said the visit was to monitor the progress of the programme.

Centres visited included Nwamase M/A Basic, Beposo M/A Basic, Kwadaso SDA Basic, Prempeh Basic and Tanoso Anglican Basic School.

He said the move was to prepare the final year pupils for their BECE on November 15, this year, which included all final year students in both public and private schools within the Municipality.

The MP said the exams marked a critical transition period in the career development of the pupils, therefore, he was with them in prayers.

“It is my hope that you concentrate on the task at hand, and be serious with all the papers to be written,” he noted.

Dr Nyarko advised the pupils to take their studies seriously and focus on their vision for the future, adding that it was through education that they would become the future leaders of the country.

They should also avoid all forms of malpractices and strive to do the right thing while writing the exams.

Dr Nyarko encouraged them to be bold and do away with fears and appealed to parents to enrol their wards onto the programme to help them pass their final examination.

Mr Peter Sarfo, the Organiser of the programme, said all subjects were being taught, adding their main focus was on the core subjects.

He was happy about the turnout of the students and thanked the MP for the initiative.