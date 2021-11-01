Kwadaso MP partners Municipal Assembly to promote good environmental, sanitation practices

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, has teamed up with the Municipal Assembly to nurture the culture of strict adherence to environmental and sanitation bye-laws among the people.

“This is being done to bring about a transformation in the manner in which the people relate generally to the ecosystem,” the MP stated.

He said one of the key challenges inhibiting development at the local level was waste management, citing its repercussions on the health as well as the socio-economic lives of the people.

Dr Nyarko, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after a clean-up exercise at the Ohwimase and Apatrapa Electoral Areas, all in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, said the people had a responsibility to safeguard the ecosystem and its resources.

“It is expected of all and sundry to cultivate a positive response to environmental and sanitation issues to help reverse the rapid degradation of the ecosystem,” he observed.

He said at the core of the recurrent sanitation-related challenges confronting the society “is the blatant disrespect for the bye-laws.”

Dr Nyarko said the Assembly Members needed to resolve to enforce in their respective areas the respective bye-laws, which enjoined the people to avoid the haphazard dumping of refuse and other harmful environmental practices.

They should also embark on regular clean-up exercises, the MP advised, insisting that the Assembly should liaise with corporate organizations to assist in the provision of items such as dustbins to help in the collection of waste.

He underscored the need for the residents to engage in communal activities to accelerate the pace of development in the area.

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), appealed to the residents to keep their homes and immediate surroundings clean at all times.

Additionally, they should take interest in tree planting in line with the government’s greening project.

He said given the adverse effects of filth in the community, the Assembly Members ought to lead their communities regularly in clean-up exercises to clear the drainage system of silt, which affected the free flow of liquid waste.

Mr George Owusu Ansah, the Apatrapa Assembly Member, thanked the MP and MCE for their active participation in the exercise.