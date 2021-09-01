Kwadaso Municipality gets financial assistance for development

The Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti Region, has received funding of €48,000 to undertake numerous development projects in the municipality.

The funds, provided by the city of Neu-Isenburg, Germany, through the corona solidarity package under the ‘Municipal Climate Partnerships’, would see a total of 70 handwashing systems being procured and installed for public facilities in the Municipality, including schools and health facilities.

Additionally, three mechanized boreholes are to be drilled to enhance access to water, and a sensitization project to be implemented to create awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic and hygiene.

A statement signed by Mr. Richmond Agyenim-Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said the planned programme includes reforestation measures.

Plans had also been made for the installation of solar systems and the promotion of sustainable waste management and fair trade.

According to the statement, teams from both municipalities were currently working on a joint action plan to achieve the objectives of the ‘Municipal Climate Partnerships’.

“They are to submit a declaration of will for a longer cooperation in the field of global climate protection by November 2021,” the statement added.

It said local companies would be commissioned to implement those measures and projects outlined under the partnership.

The statement lauded the Mayor of Neu-Isenburg, Herbert Hunkel, as well as Dirk Wölfing, Department Head for Climate Protection and the Energy Transition, for being instrumental in the approval of the application for the funding.

It hoped the partnership would endure, especially in this pandemic era when international solidarity and global action were of great importance to the sustenance of humanity.