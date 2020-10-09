Kwadaso constituency, located in the heart of the Kumasi Metropolitan area, is one of the strong pillars of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The constituency since it was carved out of the Bantama constituency in 2004, delivered huge votes in both the parliamentary and presidential elections to the NPP.

The constituency seat was held first by Madam Josephine Hilda Addoh, on the ticket of NPP, from 2004 to 2008, and had since then, become “one candidate one term” constituency of the NPP.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the current Minister for Food and Agriculture, took over the seat from 2008 to 2016.

Dr Akoto, lost the seat in the NPPs 2016 primaries to Dr Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, the incumbent Member of Parliament, who also lost the seat to Dr Kingsley Nyarko, to represent the constituency in parliament on the ticket of NPP, in the 2020 elections.

The scenario indicates that the seat, though for the NPP, had not been a soft one as such.

Each of the candidates had one term to serve the people and this seems to be becoming a norm for the NPP in the constituency.

Dr Nuamah, a renowned Psychologist and the Executive Secretary of National Accreditation Board (NAB), seems to have a huge backing from the NPP supporters in the constituency.

His campaigns had seen massive enthusiasm from both the youth and the aged who are always seen rallying support and canvassing for the people to give the candidate an overwhelming endorsement in the December 07, elections.

A total of 94,035 people in the constituency have registered their names in the national electoral roll to vote in the 2020 elections.

Though Kwadaso is a safe seat for the NPP, Dr Nyarko is not giving out chances, but working hard in his campaigns to ward off the threat by his leading contender, Mr Eric Assibey, the NDC candidate, who promised to end the NPP dominance in the constituency.

Dr Nyarko, who is a member of the academia following several years of teaching at the University of Ghana, has promised to focus his attention as an MP, on the promotion of quality education, skills, and personal development to give the people, especially the youth the needed knowledge and competencies to create employment for themselves.

This could however, be achieved only when he is able to maintain the seat and also work hard to support the NPP presidential candidate to retain power in government.