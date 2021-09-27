Kwadaso residents urged to keep their communities clean

Mr. Augustine Sackey, Chairman of Kwadaso Municipal Advocacy Group (KMAG), a non-partisan group in the Kwadaso Municipality, has urged residents to work together towards keeping the area clean and healthy.

According to him, residents could on their own accord come together to clean filth in their immediate environs without necessarily waiting on the community leaders to organise clean-up exercises.

Mr Sackey was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the KMAG Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in a clean-up exercise.

He underscored the need for the residents in the area to be educated on keeping their environment clean to promote good health.

Mr. Sackey said KMAG aimed at helping in the development of the Kwadaso Municipality including providing for the less privileged people in the area.

They also help in providing teaching and learning materials, uniforms, as well as Personal Protective Equipment to the needy schools in the municipality.

As part of the exercise, the group donated assorted food items to the MP to support his clean-up exercise initiative.

The items included 20 cartons of bottled water and other assorted drinks.

Receiving the items, Dr. Nyarko thanked the group and other donors for their kind gesture and their active participation in the exercise.