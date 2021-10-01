Kwadaso residents urged to participate actively in local governance

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has called for the active involvement of residents in the area, in discussions relating to the development of the constituency.

He said their constant engagement would bring forth important ideas, decisions, and pinpoint the actual needs of their communities to be addressed.

Speaking at a town hall meeting at Ohwimase electoral area, Dr Nyarko said it was important for people living in the area to actively participate in the local governance process to bring the needed development to the area.

The community outreach engagement with the constituents, which was the twelfth in the series organized by the MP was under the theme “Building Kwadaso Together”.

It was designed to afford the MP and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the opportunity to interact with the people and keep themselves abreast with the developmental challenges facing the residents and discuss best ways they could work together to address them.

Among the issues discussed were security, job creation, economic and social infrastructural development.

He commended the people for the high patronage of the meeting, saying it was an indication of the rising awareness of the public responsibility towards ensuring the development of their community, which was very commendable.

Dr. Nyarko said the developments being expected in the constituency would only be achieved through unity of purpose, and advised the people to remain united.

He took the opportunity to thank the people for voting for him to represent them in parliament and appealed to them to unite and support him in the discharge of his duties.

He also asked them to rally behind the Municipal Assembly in the implementation of development programmes for the people.

As part of the programme, the MP presented quantities of hand sanitizer and LED bulbs to the Assembly Member for Ohwiamse, Mr. Douglas Agyenim Boateng, for distribution to the people.

Dr. Nyarko also presented 10 pieces of 150W street lights to be fixed in the area as part of efforts to improve security.

The MP said it was important for the community members to decide the projects, which were of priority to them for consideration and implementation by the Assembly.

Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng advised the landlords in the Municipality to take advantage of the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GKMA) to get toilet facilities in the homes.

He explained that after the project, any house without a toilet facility, the landlord would be compelled by the Assembly to construct on his or her own.

Mr. Agyenim Boateng revealed that the Assembly was going to embark on a demolishing exercise of containers placed at the wrong places and cautioned the residents to remove them before the operation begins.

He also advised those working without permits to visit the Municipal Assembly to acquire it before any future uncertainties.

Mr Douglas Agyenim Boateng praised the MP for engaging the residents to know the challenges facing them and help to find the best way to address them.