Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, has called on NPP supporters in the Kwadaso Constituency to come together and rally behind the Parliamentary Candidate to garner more votes in the December 07, elections.

He said Kwadaso was one of the party’s strongholds that had always delivered huge numbers in terms of votes and there was the need for the supporters and sympathizers to continue to work together to retain that image in the 2020 elections.

Addressing party supporters of the constituency after a health walk, Dr Akoto, who was a former MP for the area, pointed out that party members needed to focus on actions that fostered unity and strength for the party to win the elections.

He said the PC, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, needed the support of all not only to retain the seat but also to increase the number of votes for both the presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, said Ghanaians needed the NPP government for the second term to continue the country’s transformation agenda and the various social intervention programmes, aimed at improving the living conditions of all.

He commended Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, the Parliamentary Candidate for working to unite the people in the constituency and urged the youth to work together to ensure a resounding victory for the party.

Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, called on the people to unite and support NPP and Dr. Kingsley Nyarko to win the December elections.

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, on his part, praised the NPP supporters in the constituency for supporting the campaign to win the elections for the party.

He said mistakes were committed under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration but have been corrected by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.

“Mahama says he wants to come back to correct his mistakes. Tell him that President Akuffo-Addo has corrected all those mistakes for him”, he stated.

Dr. Nyarko admonished Ghanaians to fiercely reject the second coming of John Mahama since that could be very detrimental to the nation.

“If you go to hospital for surgery and later come home with a complicated problem as a result, the surgeon who performed the surgery tells you he wants to correct it, will you allow him to operate you again?” he asked.

He mentioned some of the social intervention programmes of the NPP government such as free SHS, planting for food and jobs, road construction, and others, and said these policies were helping to transform the nation gradually.

Dr. Nyarko said there was the need to work hard to ensure that the party stayed in power to continue its good work and policies to transform the nation.

He urged the supporters of the NPP to actively get themselves involved in the constituency campaign activities to help increase the party’s votes.